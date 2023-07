Acciona launches decarbonization program for SME suppliers

ACCIONA has launched the “Supplier Decarbonization” program to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that form part of its value chain in the design of a realistic climate neutrality strategy. Participation in the program is voluntary and free of charge for these companies, which are selected from sectors of activities with high emissions.

ACCIONA thus steps into a leadership role in promoting the decarbonization of its supplier ecosystem while making progress towards its goal of decarbonizing its value chain, as indirect emissions linked to the supply chain amount to 51% of the company’s total carbon footprint.

ACCIONA’s Regenerative Engineering Design and Consulting division is currently supporting more than 50 of the group’s suppliers in defining their decarbonization plans, with the aim of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

ACCIONA designs a Strategic Decarbonization Plan for each participant, based on a comprehensive vision of their current emissions with reliable detection and measurement. This sets specific and gradual objectives over time, as well as an action plan with short- and medium-term measures to reduce their associated emissions and the long-term aim of achieving climate neutrality in 2050. The program is tailored to suitably scale the efforts of each of the participating companies.

In addition to supporting the design and implementation of the Plan, ACCIONA provides participating companies with technical support to monitor their decarbonization achievements through the UNFCCC’s ‘Climate Neutral Now’ international initiative.

In 2022, the Construction Engineering division met the target included in ACCIONA’s Sustainability Master Plan, preparing the first five decarbonization plans and achieving the involvement of these companies in the United Nations initiative.

The “Supplier Decarbonization” program is aligned with ACCIONA’s 2030 emissions reduction targets. The company has committed to reducing its direct emissions (Scope 1) and those derived from energy consumption (Scope 2) by 60%, while cutting its Scope 3 emissions, mainly linked to the supply chain, by 47%. These targets are compatible with the United Nations’ goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5ºC.