Suzlon wins order for 47.6 MW of wind power from The KP Group in Gujarat

The wind power plant will be installed at Vagra in the Bharuch district of Gujarat with a total installed capacity of 47.6 MW

The energy generated will serve the C&I segment for captive use. Wind farm will be commissioned in 2024

Suzlon Group, India’s largest provider of renewable energy solutions, today announced that it has won a new order for the development of a 47.6 MW wind power project for The KP Group. The project is located at Vagra in the Bharuch district of Gujarat and is expected to go live in 2024.

Suzlon will supply its S133 wind turbines (equipment supply) and will supervise the execution and commissioning of the project. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and post-commissioning maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to announce a repeat order from The KP Group. KP Group has been a long-standing player in renewable energy and has consistently worked to increase the adoption of renewable energy in the country. Suzlon is proud of the fact that committed customers like The KP Group continue to select our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the entire wind power value chain.The power generated from this project will serve the commercial consumer segment and Industrials (C&I), which is a key segment to drive deeper penetration of renewables in India, Suzlon is committed to partnering with an increasing number of Indian industries, moving them towards their net-zero emissions targets while driving the nation with sustainable energy.

Every Suzlon turbine with more than 80-90% domestic content and manufactured domestically through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, Chairman and CEO of KP Group, said: “This project is in line with our goal of unlocking India’s renewable energy potential and empowering the commercial and industrial sectors. As a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, renewable energy from India with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us.We have had a long and fruitful partnership with Suzlon in the past using their cost effective Made-in-India solutions to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.With almost three decades Serving India with renewable energy, The KP Group is focused on increasing its green energy footprint in India by helping our customers power their growth and electricity needs with clean energy.”

Suzlon turbines feature time-proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more power from low-wind sites, and reducing the cost of energy.

KP was founded by Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel in 1994 which is now a well recognized group from Gujarat. What started as a logistics service provider in 1994 is now a group with a combined turnover of over rs 11 billion with 1 GW commissioned in renewable projects.

The Group has completed more than 28 years of successful operations and today consists of several groups of companies, all contributing to the fast and solid growth of the group. Over the past decade, the group has achieved phenomenal growth as a result of diversification into manufacturing and galvanizing, the renewable energy sector (solar and wind) and telecommunications infrastructure. Major group entities include KPI Green Energy Limited, KP Energy Limited, KP Buildcon Pvt Limited and KP Human Development Foundation

The Group has taken advantage of the country’s rapid industrialization and economic progress by developing businesses in the renewable energy sector (solar and wind). KP Group has successfully completed the initial public offering in solar and wind renewable energy. The group’s solar business segment, KPI Green Energy Limited, is listed on the Main Board Platform BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The group’s wind segment, KP Energy Limited, is listed on the Main Board Platform of BSE Limited.

The Suzlon Group is one of the world’s leading providers of renewable energy solutions with more than 20 GW* of installed wind power capacity in 17 countries. Based at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India.