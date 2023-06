Ingeteam has supplied the power stations (for PV and battery storage systems) to a solar project of 1 GW

The solar project, located in Mexico, will have a total capacity of 1 GW when completed and will generate enough energy to power more than 500,000 households.

The first phase is a hybrid plant combining 12 MW / 24 MWh of energy storage with 146 MW of solar generation.

Ingeteam has supplied the power stations (for PV and battery storage systems), the commissioning of this equipment, the control system and the SCADA monitoring system.

The largest photovoltaic complex in Latin America is powered by Ingeteam technology. With a total capacity of 1 GW, this hybrid project, located in the north of Mexico, will be completed in 2027. Then it will generate enough energy to power more than 500,000 households. Ingeteam has supplied its technology for the first phase of the project, which is already in operation. The project, which now occupies 240 hectares, will be gradually expanded to reach the 2,000 hectares planned for the next five years.

This is an emblematic project for Mexico, not only because of its size, but also because it presents the additional novelty of hybridizing an energy storage system with photovoltaic generation. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is developing this project, the first phase of which is already in full operation.

With a total investment of more than 1.6 billion euros, it is the only large-scale photovoltaic plant currently under construction in Mexico.

For this first phase, Ingeteam has supplied 158 MW of power stations (12 MW / 24 MWh for the storage system and 146 MW for the photovoltaic plant), which have been supplied as a fully integrated, ready-to-install solution. The company has also supplied the PPC (power plant controller), the SCADA monitoring system and has been responsible for the commissioning work.

In addition, Ingeteam has supplied the communication equipment responsible for collecting information from the substation from which the energy is evacuated, to send it to the central telecontrol stations.

For José Luis González, Ingeteam’s Sales Manager for the Solar PV, BESS & Green H2 sector, “this project fits in very well with our role as a technology partner, where we accompany the customer throughout all the phases of the project, providing them with a wide range of solutions in all of them”. He also added that “the fact that our technology has been chosen at a time when no new photovoltaic plants are being developed in Mexico is a confirmation of our good position in the country, where we have a strong local presence“.