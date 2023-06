Repsol, Ørsted and Puerto de A Coruña support floating offshore wind power

The objective is to facilitate the development, construction, operation and maintenance of future floating offshore wind projects.

Repsol, Ørsted and the A Coruña Port Authority have signed an agreement to support floating offshore wind power. The objective is to facilitate the development, construction, operation and maintenance of future offshore-floating wind projects.

With this agreement, an important step is taken to achieve the Spanish objective of reaching 1 to 3 GW of installed offshore wind energy by 2030. The alliance between Ørsted and Repsol will develop floating offshore wind projects in Spain and Portugal, pending the frameworks final regulations.

In this objective, the Outer Port of A Coruña will be a strategic enclave to deploy offshore wind power. This technology has the potential to generate economic growth, employment and competitiveness. The agreement states that Repsol, Ørsted and the Port Authority will collaborate, without excluding initiatives from other entities, to facilitate the development, construction, operation and maintenance of future projects in this area.

If materialized, the infrastructures of the Outer Port of A Coruña will be used temporarily during the assembly and integration phases of the wind turbines, floating bases, substations, wiring, mooring systems and other equipment necessary for the development of the project.

“Galicia will be a key region”

“As a world leader in offshore wind development, Ørsted has long experience working with strategic partners to ensure we have the right infrastructure and industry at the right time. We work hard to build long-term relationships with local communities. in which we have a presence. Galicia is set to become a key region for offshore wind power in Spain and Ørsted and Repsol are already taking steps to build the right alliances to guarantee that we are ready to start building from day one,” he said. Ørsted’s offshore wind market manager in Spain and Portugal, Marianne Hassl.

“We are taking steps together with Ørsted to develop floating offshore wind power in our country and in particular in Galicia, which can become a leading hub for this technology in Spain and in Europe. We are actively working with other stakeholders in the region, providing them with all the information to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this source of energy. Repsol plans to reach 6,000 MW of renewable installed capacity in 2025 and 20,000 MW in 2030 and this Memorandum furthers this ambition”, explained the head of Offshore Wind Development at Repsol , Jose Partida.

“This agreement is very relevant for the development of the Outer Port, since it involves two leading companies in the energy sector that join the Green Port project. Through this alliance, we will work in favor of the industrial growth of Galicia, the generation of employment of quality and the decarbonization of the Spanish economy and the whole of Europe, within the framework of the offshore manufacturing hub that will be formed in Punta Langosteira”, stated the president of the Port Authority of A Coruña.