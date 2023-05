ACP Names Frank Macchiarola Chief Policy Officer

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced that Frank Macchiarola will join the organization as Chief Policy Officer.

Macchiarola currently serves as Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs at the American Petroleum Institute. In his new role at ACP, he will lead a policy team working to develop the regulatory and legislative framework necessary to efficiently deploy the full suite of advanced clean energy technologies.

Macchiarola joins an executive team that includes Chief Advocacy Officer JC Sandberg; Chief Communications Officer and Sr. Counselor to the CEO Rosanna Maietta; and Chief Strategy Officer Jason Clark.

“The clean energy sector is at a pivotal moment, and growing our team to embrace the opportunities before us will ensure this industry has the bench strength in place in order to match the moment. Frank is uniquely qualified to understand the speed and scale we need to move the organization forward and will partner with our dynamic team to make that happen. I have no doubt that together, we will bring both sides of the aisle, and different constituencies and communities, together to meet our common goal, which is an America powered by clean, domestic energy,” said Jason Grumet, ACP’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The energy industry is going through a generational change; an entire sector of the global economy is being transformed. I have spent my career working on energy policy and I am eager to get to work to advance ACP’s commitment to secure, affordable and clean domestic energy. I am excited to join the team at ACP and be a part of the next phase of the American energy revolution,” said Macchiarola.

Macchiarola starts his new role on June 20, 2023.