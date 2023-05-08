Ingeteam announces the manufacture of EV charging stations in Milwaukee to meet the growing demand in the American market

Ingeteam, the global leader in DC fast and ultra-fast chargers, will expand its 140,000 sq. ft US production facility in Milwaukee, WI.

This important investment consolidates an investment of more than 20 million dollars since its start-up in 2010.

This investment will contribute to the creation of several hundred new well-paying jobs over the next 5 years.

Ingeteam will support the Biden-Harris administration’s ambitious goals to combat the climate crisis by deploying a national network of 500,000 EV chargers along America’s highways. With this new investment, Ingeteam Electric Vehicle Chargers will increase its production capacity of DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) and L2 EV chargers (ranging from 7.5kW up to 420 kW) for the US market with a full commitment to accelerate the buildout of the United States EV charging network.

The new Ingeteam EV charger production lines in the US will be capable of producing more than 13,000 units per year and will be Buy America compliant under the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements for domestic manufacturing, Buy America Act for funded EV chargers according to the NEVI program (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure).

“Ingeteam will be starting the production of our state-of-the-art, Red Dot award-winning DC Fast Charger RAPID 180 kW, fully compliant with the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program (NEVI) by the second half of 2023. We will bring the technology from our R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in Spain, and the experience of more than 35,000 EV charger connectors already deployed globally” said Jesus Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Ingeteam EV Chargers USA. “This significant investment, in addition to the more than $20 million already invested in our cutting-edge manufacturing plant since 2010, will add up to one hundred new well-paying jobs to the region and to our production facility in Milwaukee, WI over the next 5 years”.

“For over a decade, Ingeteam has been a key economic driver for Milwaukee and the surrounding area, creating jobs and helping revitalize the Menomonee River Valley area,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “As we work to implement Wisconsin’s Clean Energy Plan and build a strong, clean energy economy for our state, we’re thrilled to see Ingeteam expanding their footprint in Milwaukee and looking forward to partnering with them on our clean energy goals in the coming years.”

“In Wisconsin, we make things, and we do it well. And I am so proud that Ingeteam is continuing our proud Made in Wisconsin manufacturing tradition to make products that will cut down our reliance on foreign oil and reduce the high energy costs that have impacted Wisconsinites’ pocketbooks in recent years,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin. “This new investment in electric vehicle chargers will create hundreds of good-paying jobs in Wisconsin, build our skilled manufacturing workforce, and help do our part to address climate change. I’ve been proud to support historic investments in our clean energy economy and companies like Ingeteam are sending a clear message that Wisconsin has the skilled workforce that can build a thriving renewable energy economy for generations to come.”

These investments will allow Ingeteam Electric Vehicle Chargers to meet the increasing market demand for EV chargers in the US. Our US manufactured EV Chargers will address all customer needs, from charge point operators, C-stores/O&G providers, fleet, municipalities/utilities to OEMs among other segments.

“Ingeteam’s new production line in Milwaukee is good news in multiple ways. It helps advance this country’s environmental goals; it expands the company’s manufacturing capabilities in our city; and, it adds good jobs to our community,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “Ingeteam is a valued member of this city’s business community, and I congratulate the people at Ingeteam on this new endeavor.”

“This is an exciting development by Ingeteam, an already established and valuable part of our business ecosystem,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “I am thrilled by the company’s continued investment and, on behalf of Milwaukee County, grateful for its commitment to our region. This level of partnership only further strengthens our historic manufacturing tradition, and creates more economic opportunities for all Milwaukee County residents.”

The manufacturing expansion for EV chargers will be an outstanding addition to Ingeteam’s current operations in the US. Since opening in 2010, over 3,000 of Ingeteam’s Indar brand wind turbine generators have been manufactured and the company has supplied 2.5 GW of solar and energy storage inverters for the US market. During the past decade, the Service division has also been providing operations and maintenance support to the different business units across the US and collaborating with wind and solar customers offering a wide variety of services, now adding value to the EV charging ecosystem.

“Wisconsin has a remarkable opportunity to use our renowned advanced manufacturing and research capabilities to lead the U.S. and the world in creating and building clean energy technologies,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “We’re grateful that Ingeteam has recognized the talent and strength of our workforce and we are excited to have these fast and ultra-fast chargers for electronic vehicles built right here in Wisconsin.”

“We are proud and pleased that Ingeteam continues to grow and invest in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Jim Paetsch, Executive Director of the Milwaukee 7 economic development partnership. “The company is well-positioned to serve the evolving energy needs of our country and the rest of the world. The renewable energy future is here, and it’s being propelled by the products and technologies imagined and engineered by shining stars like Ingeteam.”