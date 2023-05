800 MW wind farm goes online in SW China

A wind power plant with a capacity of 800 megawatts was connected to the grid on Monday in Qujing City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, making it China’s largest installed wind farm on the plateau.

The wind farm, with 135 wind turbines built on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, is a “smart” one with the capability of intelligent diagnosis and patrol, according to its developer, China’s energy giant State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC).

In a central control room, the staff can see the real-time status of the equipment in 24 hours with smart sensor devices collecting data in an all-round way, thus realizing remote monitoring, control and early warning.

The project is expected to generate 2.06 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity every year, which is equivalent to saving 641,000 tonnes of standard coal, reducing 1.73 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and over 1,100 tonnes of sulfur dioxide annually, according to Wang Song, a senior official of SPIC’s Yunnan branch in new energy development.

Wang added that over 3,000 jobs were created during the construction of the project.