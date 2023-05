IRENA and thyssenkrupp Agree to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Solutions

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has signed a partnership agreement with thyssenkrupp aimed at advancing the green transformation in pursuit of global development and Paris Agreement goals.

Under the agreement, both organisations will work together and share knowledge on the large-scale production and supply of green hydrogen and other green energy carriers and their transport – along the entire hydrogen value chain in demand, supply and infrastructure. The agreement has been signed by IRENA’s General-Director Francesco La Camera and thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz in a virtual ceremony today.

IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “Renewables-based hydrogen is a critical pillar to decarbonise our economies, meet climate goals and secure energy supplies. Today’s agreement between IRENA and thyssenkrupp will significantly increase knowledge exchange and enable technological solutions to accelerate the production, delivery and use of green hydrogen.”

Martina Merz, CEO thyssenkrupp said: “We at thyssenkrupp want to make a significant and fast contribution to global decarbonization. That’s why we are very pleased to start working with IRENA to speed up the green transformation worldwide. Such partnerships are essential to make the green transformation a success. Because the green transformation is the greatest challenge of our time – more of a disruption than just a transformation. And the tasks can only succeed in a global alliance.”

The scope of the collaboration includes identifying green hydrogen applications based on different industries and potential domestic hydrogen demand and developing the business case for green hydrogen as a major contributor to deep decarbonization.

With a focus on driving green solutions further, both sides will also engage with a broad range of stakeholders within IRENA’s Collaborative Framework on Green Hydrogen, Coalition for Action and the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization.