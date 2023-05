GE Renewable Energy awarded contract by PGE Energia Odnawianla S.A. to modernize pumped hydropower storage plant in Poland

GE Renewable Energy has signed a contract with PGE Odnawialna S.A. to replace the four 125 MW pumped turbines and generators of the Porabka Zar pumped hydro storage plant in Poland. This rehabilitation contract aims at extending the lifetime of the hydropower plant for several decades by completely replacing the +40-year-old turbines with new, reliable and high efficiency pumped turbines and motor generators.

Pascal Radue, President and CEO of GE’s Hydro Solutions, said, “This rehabilitation project is the first large-scale rehabilitation project of its kind in Poland in 40 years. We are delighted to be part of it and support PGE Odnawialna S.A. in this upgrade process. This demonstrates that Poland makes every effort to achieve the Net Zero goal by 2050. This new equipment will help increase the flexibility and reliability of the plant and consequently stabilize the grid in the country.”

GE Hydro Solutions will be responsible for the design, the manufacturing and the supply of the new equipment as well as the excitation and governing systems. GE will also supervise the erection and commissioning of the four new units. The special feature of this project is that GE Hydro Solutions will replace the existing stay rings as well as the existing stay vanes by new ones specially designed for Porabka Zar. Due to the confined workspace, the technology used, the cutting and welding processes will be specific to this project.

Porabka Zar is the second largest pumped storage power plant in Poland with an installed capacity of 500 MW. It plays a significant role in power generation in the country and provides important ancillary services to the Polish electricity system.

The commercial operation of the four units is expected beginning of 2028.

