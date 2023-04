Ingeteam signs its first contract for a photovoltaic plant with Avangrid, a subsidiary of Iberdrola in the USA

Ingeteam, as a technology partner, will supply their power electronics technology for the 183 MVA photovoltaic plant to be located in Putnam County, Ohio.

This first contract with AVANGRID marks the start of a long-term relationship between Ingeteam and Iberdrola’s subsidiary in North America.

Ingeteam has signed its first contract with AVANGRID, a subsidiary of Iberdrola in the USA, for the supply of power electronics technology for a photovoltaic plant. The Powell Creek project is located in the county of Putnam, Ohio.

With an area of 546 hectares and an output of 183 MVA, the new plant is expected to be capable of generating clean energy to power 30,000 homes per year, as well as stimulating economic development in the area through the creation of some 400 jobs during the plant’s construction process.

Specifically, as technology partner, Ingeteam will be responsible for the supply of 50 liquid-cooled central PV inverters and 27 transformer substations, which will be delivered as a turnkey solution ready for installation. The agreement also includes the plant commissioning work to be carried out by Ingeteam’s subsidiary in Milwaukee.

According to Jesús Echarte, commercial director of Ingeteam’s photovoltaic business, “this first project with AVANGRID means breaking new ground hand in hand with Iberdrola and transferring a shared vision and a desire to continue contributing to the energy transition in the United States as well”.