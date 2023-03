Kronos Solar EDPR begins construction of its first two projects in The Netherlands

The photovoltaic projects are the first deployments in the country following the acquisition of 70% of Kronos Solar in 2022 by EDPR;

Altogether, the projects will produce enough energy to supply around 9,000 households and represent the first step of Kronos Solar EDPR investment in the energy transition in the country.

Kronos Solar EDPR, a solar developer company based in Germany that is majority owned by EDPR, has started the construction of two photovoltaic projects in The Netherlands. These are EDP Renewables’ first projects in The Netherlands and also one of the first projects through Kronos Solar.

Both located in Berkelland Municipality, in the centre-east province of Gelderland, the new solar projects will have a combined installed capacity of 20.6 MWac and more than 46 thousand bifacial solar photovoltaic panels, a technology that allows the solar irradiation to be harnessed from both sides of the panel, thus maximizing renewable production.

The projects will be able to produce enough electricity to supply around 9,000 households per year. This clean energy will also avoid the emission of more than 4,000 tons of CO 2 annually in Gelderland, thus seizing the solar potential of the region and maximizing its transition to cleaner energy.

“Starting the construction of these photovoltaic plants demonstrates EDPR’s commitment to the energy transition and our ability to develop projects in new and key geographies, expanding our portfolio. With Kronos Solar EDPR, we are set to continuing to capture growth in solar in the coming years”, highlighted Duarte Bello, COO of EDP Renewables at Europe & LATAM.

Kronos Solar EDPR has a lean development team with a long-term expertise based on a track record of more than 1.4 GW through 80 successfully commissioned projects and a portfolio of 9.4 GW (7.5 GWac) of solar projects in different stages of development in Germany, France, the Netherlands and the UK, countries with a lot of potential and very ambitious renewables targets.

EDP Renewables expects to start the construction in a few months of additional projects in The Netherlands, reflecting the company’s dedication to accelerate the energy transition in the country and at a global level.

EDPR continues to diversify its technologies with solar installations playing a key role as they already represent 12% of the company’s total portfolio. In its revised Business Plan, EDP Renewables has pledged to invest 20 billion euros until 2026 to boost renewable additions, of which 40% will be allocated to onshore technologies in European countries. The company also wants to achieve a technology mix in which around solar accounts for half – 40% Utility Scale and 10% Distributed Solar.