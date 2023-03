Goldwind will install a factory of wind turbines for wind power in Brazil

GE and Siemens Gamesa have suspended their manufacture of wind turbines in Brazil, and China’s Goldwind is rushing to fill the gap by competing with Vestas, which has a factory in Ceará.

Two more important steps for Bahía to increase its role in the production of wind energy were taken this Wednesday afternoon (22).

Governor Jerônimo Rodrigues signed a protocol of intent with the Chinese company Goldwind Energias Renováveis, for the implementation of a wind turbine industrial unit. The R$ 150 million investment will generate about 1,100 direct and indirect jobs. Subsequently, Jerônimo received representatives from China’s Sinoma Blade, a company that manufactures wind blades.

The governor pointed out that Goldwind is a Chinese company that is part of President Lula’s visit schedule, during his trip to China next week, accompanied by the Bahia government delegation. “We are going to take advantage of this opportunity, helping the state to reveal its energy potential with renewable energy. But, above all, our expectation, from this term of cooperation and relationship, is the generation of jobs and income, and the strengthening of our image as a state with strong potential for renewable energies”.

Jerônimo also highlighted the importance of acquiring Goldwind’s state-of-the-art technology. “After the establishment of the company, technology will be produced here to capture wind energy, transformed into electrical energy. In this signed mandate, we refine, among many actions, the autonomy of the company in the direction of its investments, but with society and with the investments that the State needs to make to strengthen its performance”.

According to the CEO of Goldwind Brazil, José Eduardo Teixeira, Bahia’s wind potential is excellent. “In addition, the state is strategically positioned, with road and port infrastructure. The industry is accompanied by a whole cluster [company concentration], because logistics is very expensive. So if we can get all of our big suppliers on board, the product itself becomes much more competitive. Only in our operation we are going to invest, initially, R $ 150 million and generate approximately 250 direct jobs and 850 indirect ones”, he explained.

The deputy director of Goldwind Brazil, Roberto Veiga, also participated in the signing ceremony. The manager of the General Administration department, Bai Yang, participated in the meeting with Sinoma. On behalf of the State Government, the Secretaries of Economic Development, Angelo Almeida (SDE), and of Finance (Sefaz), Manoel Vitório; in addition to the superintendents of Investment Attraction of the SDE, Paulo Guimarães, and of Energy and Communications of the Infrastructure Secretariat (Seinfra), Celso Rodrigues.