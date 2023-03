ACP Names Karina Borger as VP of Communications, Marty MacKay as VP of Conferences and Education

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced the addition of Karina Borger as Vice President of Communications and Marty MacKay as Vice President of Conferences and Education. The two new leaders will be steering departments responsible for convening and shaping the voice of today’s U.S. clean energy industry.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Karina and Marty to ACP, each bringing decades of experience and fresh perspective to our organization,” said Rosanna Maietta, ACP Chief Communications Officer & Sr. Counselor to the CEO. “From Karina’s years of navigating bipartisan policy positions in Washington, to Marty’s role in shaping and delivering memorable events for thousands, we are adding invaluable experience that will advance clean energy policy priorities and strengthen our dynamic team.”

Borger joins ACP after serving as the Communications Director for U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for nearly a decade. She has previously held media relations and on-air reporting roles and brings extensive experience in strategic communications, advocacy and journalism to a team that represents the broad scope of the clean energy industry.

As Vice President of Communications, Borger will lead ACP’s integrated communications team and oversee media relations, social media and executive communications to shape and drive the national clean power narrative.

MacKay joins ACP with over 30 years of experience in event planning and management, marketing and thought leadership. She previously served as the President of Alliance Events & Operations for Hosts Global.

As Vice President of Conferences and Education, MacKay will oversee all ACP conferences and events, ensuring the gatherings continue to provide high quality programming and networking opportunities for all members and the broader industry.

Both will report to Maietta.