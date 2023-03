Trade Groups Call for Continued Action on Mexico’s Discriminatory Energy Policies

The American Clean Power Association, National Association Manufacturers and American Petroleum Institute today sent a letter to United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai calling for continued action to hold Mexico accountable for its discriminatory energy policies by using every tool available under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“The Government of Mexico’s escalating pursuit of discriminatory policies dramatically favors Mexico’s state-run electrical utility and state-run oil and gas companies, hindering private sector investment, threatening companies in the United States and their workers, and undermining North American energy integration and our regional competitiveness vis-à-vis China and other rivals,” the letter states.

The industry groups supported the Biden administration’s decision last year to request consultations with Mexico under USMCA, but stressed that further action is needed following the Mexican government’s failure to engage constructively in the process.

“In our view, the Government of Mexico has not engaged constructively in the consultation process with the United States, nor has Mexico taken meaningful steps to address the issues raised by the United States. As such, our organizations respectfully urge that the Biden administration continue to hold Mexico accountable by using every tool available to enforce the USMCA.”

