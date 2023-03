Ingeteam and Magnon Green Energy strengthen their long-term relationship with a new biomass plant contract

A new contract was awarded for the operation and maintenance of a plant owned by Ence’s renewable energy subsidiary Magnon in Puertollano (Ciudad Real), involving the hiring of more than thirty people.

Long-term operation and maintenance contracts were also renewed at three other plants where the company had been providing services.

Ingeteam and Magnon Green Energy have consolidated their relationship with the award of the operation and maintenance services contract for a plant owned by Ence’s renewable energy subsidiary Magnon in Puertollano (Ciudad Real).

The new contract for the maintenance of the Puertollano biomass renewable energy generation plant, known as Biollano, will run for 6 years and involves the hiring of around thirty people. Inaugurated in early 2020, Biollano 50 MW is an example of a just energy transition, as Magnon used the former Elcogás site for the construction of the plant, contributing to the revitalisation of the local economy and favouring the decarbonisation of the Spanish energy system.

The agreement has also strengthened collaboration and trust between Ingeteam and Magnon, with the renewal of the operation and maintenance contracts for the three biomass plants where Ingeteam provides operation and maintenance services, extending their duration. Specifically, contracts were extended for the biomass plants at La Loma in Villanueva del Arzobispo (Jaén) and Enemansa in Villarta de San Juan (Ciudad Real), each with 16 MW, and Magnon’s 20 MW plant in Mérida (Badajoz).

The agreement with Magnon will increase Ingeteam’s biomass capacity by 50 MW, bringing its total to 152 MW.