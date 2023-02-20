IberBlue Wind announces Botafogo, its first offshore wind power in Portugal with 990 MW

Located off the coast of Figueira da Foz, the project is made up of 55 wind turbines.

The park will be built at a distance of between 30 and 50 km from the coast on floating platforms anchored to the seabed.

IberBlue Wind, a joint venture set up to promote floating offshore wind farms in the Iberian Peninsula, announces its first offshore wind project in Portugal. Called Botafogo, in honor of the great Portuguese warship of the 16th century, the park is located off the coast of Figueira da Foz, in the center of the country, and will occupy an area of 359km2. It will also have 55 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 990 MW, which could supply electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes.

Figueira da Foz is one of the five areas proposed by the Portuguese Government for the development of offshore renewable energy. The choice of IberBlue Wind in this area is justified by the combination of its high wind potential, good port infrastructure and its limited impact on other activities.

In this sense, the implementation of this project requires close collaboration with the different agents involved, which is why IberBlue Wind has already established contacts with port authorities, and regional and local administrations, among others, so that the project satisfactorily integrated into the environment.

In addition, its implementation will mean the creation of thousands of jobs, most of which will be generated during the development and construction phase of the facilities, although it will also require professionals for the operation and maintenance phase of the wind turbines over the years. of operation.

Low visual impact of the park

The Botafogo offshore wind farm will be built on floating platforms anchored to the seabed, which will allow it to be located at a distance of between 30 and 50 km from the coast and will considerably reduce its visual impact. This technology makes it possible to locate the wind turbines in deeper waters and further from the coast, a necessary requirement given that the narrow continental shelf of the Iberian Peninsula limits the use of installations fixed to the bottom.

For Adrián de Andrés, vice president of IberBlue Wind, “Figueira da Foz is a region where offshore wind power has high exploitation possibilities. In addition to the high wind potential and favorable existing port infrastructures, it is located in the center of the country, an area which registers a significant demand for energy by industrial and private consumers”.

2 GW business opportunities in the Iberian Peninsula

IberBlue Wind, a consortium made up of the Irish company Simply Blue Group, a promoter with extensive international experience in floating wind power, and the Spanish Proes Consultores, division of

engineering of Grupo Amper, and FF New Energy Ventures, leader in the development and promotion of renewable projects on the peninsula, aims to develop at least 2 GW of offshore wind energy in Spain and Portugal through an operating model specialized in the promotion of floating wind farms of more than 500 MW.

Together with Botafogo, IberBlue Wind announced its first project in Spain last November: Nao Victoria. Located in the Alborán Sea, off the coast of Cádiz and Málaga, it is expected to have an installed capacity of 990 MW and occupy an area of 310 km2. IberBlue Wind is also working in parallel on the design of other projects for the Iberian Peninsula, which will be announced shortly.

About IberBlue Wind

IberBlue Wind is a joint venture specialized in promoting floating offshore wind farm projects that operates in the Iberian market. Made up of the Irish company Simply Blue Group, leader in floating offshore wind energy; and the Spanish companies Proes Consultores, the engineering division of Grupo Amper, and FF New Energy Ventures (FF NEV), promoter of renewable projects, whose objective is to help Spain and Portugal position themselves as leaders in this field of renewable energy. Thanks to its knowledge of the market and its extensive experience in all areas of offshore wind farm development, IberBlue Wind promotes the installation of floating wind turbines that take advantage of the greater intensity of the offshore wind to generate clean and efficient electricity from renewable sources. In this sense, IberBlue Wind will study opportunities to generate around 2 GW of offshore wind energy on the peninsula through an operating model specialized in the promotion of wind farms of more than 500 MW.