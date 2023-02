Acciona Energía has signed a PPA with Zimmer Biomet to supply it with 100% renewable electricity in Spain for 12 years.

ACCIONA Energía has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the global medical technology leader Zimmer Biomet to supply it with 100% renewable electricity in Spain for 12 years.

The energy supplied will come from the Cristo Bailones hybrid photovoltaic plant in the province of Ciudad Real, Spain. This plant is currently under development, it will have a capacity of 42 MWp and it is expected to come into operation at the end of 2024, when the supply will start.

Zimmer Biomet will achieve a more sustainable energy model in Europe through this agreement, advancing in its decarbonization goals.

“This step is just the latest in our continued commitment to more sustainable operations globally,” said Keri P. Mattox, Chief Communications and Administration Officer, Zimmer Biomet, and President, Zimmer Biomet Foundation, Inc. “We’re proud of the investments made to offset our Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions in the United States and are excited to expand this commitment to our European operations. Our responsibility to environmental stewardship is a critical element of our business, and we take pride in our continued progress to be a good corporate citizen aiming to deliver on our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world.”

ACCIONA Energía continues increasing the volume of new supply contracts and medium and long-term PPAs for corporate customers. “With the signature of long-term PPAs such as this one, we reaffirm our commitment to decarbonization, accompanying our customers in their transition by providing them with competitive renewable energy that, in addition, will help them to reduce their energy supply costs,” said Javier Montes, Commercial Director at ACCIONA Energía.

The Cristo Bailones photovoltaic plant is being developed in the same area as the homonym wind farm, which ACCIONA Energía has been operating since 2004, and will use the same grid connection point. This type of facilities that combine two or more sources of electricity generation in the same location are known as hybridization, and they offer several advantages, including better use of space and electrical infrastructure, lower risk in the development of the project and reduced environmental impact.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 11.2GW of renewable energy and commercial operations in 20 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com