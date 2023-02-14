wpd selects GE Renewable Energy on three onshore wind projects in Germany

GE Renewable Energy announced today that is has been selected by German company wpd to supply 16 onshore wind turbines to three wind farms to be built in Landkreis Uelzen, Niedersachsen, 100km south-east of Hamburg. With a total installed capacity of 88 MW, the three projects will operate GE’s 5.5 MW turbines with a rotor diameter of 158m. The agreement also includes a 15-year full-service contract with an extension option of another 5 years.

The three wind farms are located within a radius of 20 km. Two projects, Bankewitz and Müssingen, are expected to be commissioned and operational by the end of 2023 while the third one called Flinten is scheduled in the first quarter of 2024. Together, the 3 wind farms will produce enough power to supply electricity to the equivalent of about 90,000 households per year.

“With GE, we have an experienced partner at our side, with whom we have already been able to realize a number of projects,” said Dr. Hartmut Brösamle, COO at wpd. “Our Bankewitz, Müssingen and Flinten wind farms are three further exciting and important projects in the German market for which construction is about to start. We can build on a promising project pipeline with which we will continue to drive forward the expansion of German onshore wind energy.”

Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, commented: “wpd is a major investor in wind energy in Germany and around the world. We are thrilled to have been selected by wpd on these three projects which demonstrates our continuous commitment to the German onshore wind market, extends our presence in Europe and confirms the confidence of our customers in our technology.”

GE’s most powerful onshore wind platform includes turbines with power ratings between 4.8 and 6.1 MW, 158- and 164-meter rotor diameters, and various hub heights. Since the introduction of the 4.8-6.1 onshore wind fleet in 2017, GE Renewable Energy has received nearly 9 GW of orders and amassed more than 4 million operating hours globally.

GE Renewable Energy, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, is a nearly $13 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With around 36,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

wpd is one of the world’s leading developers and operators (IRPP) of wind and solar farms. Founded in 1996, the company develops, finances, constructs and operates wind farms and solar parks in 28 countries. The IRPP business includes projects in its own portfolio with a total capacity of almost 2,300 MW. Thanks to its growing expertise, the company is considered a reliable partner for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). wpd is steadily expanding its activities in the German domestic market and internationally in Europe, Asia, North America and South America and has a project pipeline totaling 13,870 MW of onshore wind and 2,300 MW of solar energy.

GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.