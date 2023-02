AMLO announces that 4 US-financed wind farms will be built in Mexico

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed that there is a possibility that four of the 10 industrial parks that will be built in the Trans-Isthmic Corridor are destined for the development of wind energy and that they are financed by the United States.

In a morning press conference, the president indicated that this is a commitment that he has with the United States government to help address the problem of climate change and for this reason there is the possibility that on March 21, John Kerry, United States special envoy for climate change, be in Oaxaca to visit these parks.

“In the Isthmus Corridor there are 10 industrial parks and the call will be launched soon. There is a commitment, if the conditions are met, that four of the 10 parks are dedicated to the generation of electrical energy, wind energy.

“This is an agreement from the United States to help address the problem of climate change. They will be with us on March 19 at the Isthmus and in Veracruz legislators, that is the US proposal, they come with Ambassador Ken Salazar, the on the 19th and 21st of March, that I have to be, we will be, as always, we will be in Guelatao in the afternoon; after that ceremony, after that ceremony, we go back to the Isthmus because it is likely that it will be John Kerry for the wind farms,” the president explained.

“There the purpose is that they be CFE parks and that the financing is provided by the United States or United States banks with very low rates, zero, interest rates to the CFE, and that they be built by Mexican and American companies. It is the agreement that we have initial, ”he said.