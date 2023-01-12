Siemens Gamesa will supply the wind turbines for the largest offshore wind farm in Denmark

Siemens Gamesa has been chosen as the preferred supplier by the electricity company RWE for the supply of 1,000 MW in the Thor offshore wind farm, which will become the largest project of its kind in the country.

The company will install 72 SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, its most powerful model. The installation works for this park, which will supply clean wind energy to more than a million Danish homes, will be carried out from the port of Esbjerg.

RWE is further progressing with the deployment of Denmark’s largest offshore wind power plant to date by signing a Preferred Supplier Agreement with Siemens Gamesa. 72 units of Siemens Gamesa’s flagship SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines are planned to be installed at RWE’s 1,000-MW (megawatt) Thor project. In addition, a service contract for the wind turbines is included. All deliveries are subject to RWE’s final investment decision.



Executives from RWE and Siemens Gamesa met at the Danish National Test Center for Large Wind Turbines in Østerild, Denmark yesterday to celebrate the signing. Only a few meters from the Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD prototype machine, they marked the moment with their increased commitment to delivering clean energy in Denmark.



Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, says: “With Thor, we will massively contribute towards Denmark’s ambitious climate targets. In order to deploy this offshore project, we will rely on our track record of more than 20 years in offshore wind and on experienced suppliers, like Siemens Gamesa, which are committed to working hand in hand with Danish supply chain companies and the local workforce. As RWE, we want to be one of the key drivers of offshore wind energy in Denmark.”



Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore business, says: “We’re thrilled to collaborate once more with RWE, and feel particularly encouraged by the signing of the Preferred Supplier Agreement for the Thor project. Our partnership already encompasses 12 offshore wind projects in both operation and development, totaling over 5.1 gigawatts of capacity in several countries. Connecting in Denmark today is a testament to our commitment to the country, and to the benefits we all gain from the Østerild test center. Governmental support in all aspects of the wind industry – from projects to support schemes to research and development centers like this one – is critical for our future success.”



RWE will build the Thor wind power plant in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 kilometers from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. Installation of the turbines at sea is expected to begin in 2026. The installation works are planned to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark. Both RWE and Siemens Gamesa intend to utilize the skilled local workforce during the construction and commissioning of the project, both in the harbor as well as offshore.



The SG 14-236 DD is Siemens Gamesa’s flagship offshore wind turbine. It features a capacity of almost 15 MW and a 236-meter diameter rotor with an astounding swept area of 43,500 square meters. This allows the SG 14-236 DD to provide an increase of more than 30% in Annual Energy Production (AEP) compared to its predecessor. It features Siemens Gamesa’s patented IntegralBlades, each measuring 115 meters in length.



For the operation and maintenance of Thor, RWE will set up a service base at the port of Thorsminde. RWE intends to contribute to the local economy and community by creating up to 60 permanent jobs. This includes technicians, engineers, nautical personnel as well as crew for the service vessels. It is expected that the new service station will be fully operational from 2026 onward. RWE plans to support its project for at least 30 years from this port.



With a planned capacity of 1,000 MW, Thor will increase Denmark’s share of electricity produced from renewable energy sources and help to reduce the country’s carbon emissions, in line with the European Green Deal. Once fully operational, which is planned to be no later than the end of 2027, RWE’s Thor offshore wind power plant would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.



For more information about the Thor offshore project, please visit: thor.rwe.com