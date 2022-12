OX2 wins auctions for solar and energy storage projects in Poland

OX2 has won auctions in Poland for a solar farm with a total installed capacity of up to 100 MW and an energy storage project with a capacity of 50 MW.

Both projects are part of OX2’s portfolio and will now move forward. The solar farm that will with an installed capacity of up to 100 MW be one of the largest in the Central and Eastern Europe. Start of construction is planned for the next year.

The energy storage project will be situated in southern Poland and have a capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh.

“This is very good news and we look forward to realising another solar farm and our first energy storage project in Poland. It is a very dynamic market and we will continue to invest and expand our portfolio of projects there”, says Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

The result of the auction strengthens OX2’s position on the Polish market. OX2 develops and constructs solar farms, wind farms, and developing new technologies, such as energy storage. OX2’s total project portfolio in Poland, is about 2.5 GW.

OX2 develops, constructs, and sells onshore and offshore windfarms and solar PV farms. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion. OX2’s project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired wind and solar projects in various phases of development. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy technologies, such as hydrogen and energy storage. OX2 is operating on ten markets in Europe: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy and Greece. Sales in 2021 was about 5 billion SEK. The company has about 350 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2022. www.ox2.com