Concentrated Solar Power Projects Around the World

Working with member countries, SolarPACES—Solar Power and Chemical Energy Systems—has compiled data on concentrating solar power (CSP) projects around the world that have plants that are either operational, under construction, or under development. CSP technologies include parabolic trough, linear Fresnel reflector, power tower, and dish/engine systems.

For individual concentrating solar power projects, you will find profiles that include background information, a listing of participants in the project, and data on the power plant configuration.

These pages should help utilities, financiers, manufacturers, and anyone interested in renewable-energy options to find information on the growing number of concentrating solar power projects around the world.

You can browse project profiles under the following categories:

Country—listing by one of 22 countries

Project name—alphabetical listing by full project name

Technology—listing by parabolic trough, linear Fresnel reflector, power tower, or dish/engine systems

Status—listing by whether projects have plants that are operational, under construction, under development, request for offer, or currently non-operational.

You can also download comma-delimited data on all projects.

The project data on these pages and in the downloadable CSV file is copyright (©) Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS) and others 2022; data by Lilliestam@IASS, Thonig@IASS, Zang@CAS, Gilmanova@CAS and others. The data is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.”

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s CSP Program assists SolarPACES in maintaining the projects database behind this Web site. Project operators or developers supply information for the key data fields for their projects. SolarPACES experts then review the information to ensure accuracy and completeness. The material is updated regularly, and because this site is new, we are still expanding the number of projects, especially those that are under development.

You can also download the comma-delimited data on all projects from this page at NREL.