Siemens Gamesa acknowledged as leader for transparency on climate change

Out of more than 15,000 companies ranked by the global non-profit organization CDP, the organization awarded Siemens Gamesa with an ‘A’ rating for our leadership in environmental transparency on climate change for the third consecutive year.

The CDP is one of the most important standards for corporate environmental transparency and allocates a score of A to D to companies, based on their best practices associated with setting ambitious and meaningful targets related to the environment, as well as their disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices.

As part of our Sustainability Vision, Siemens Gamesa is committed to going the extra mile and becoming climate positive, to developing a fully recyclable turbine, and working on decarbonizing our supply chain by no later than 2040.

In full alignment with Dexter Galvin’s, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP, words: “the need for transformational, urgent and collaborative change is more critical than ever”, our actions speak louder and pave the way to a net-zero and circular future.