Statkraft and Fastweb sign 12-year solar PPA in Italy

Statkraft and Fastweb, one of the leading telecommunications operators in Italy, have signed an exclusive Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity produced by renewable sources. The 12-year agreement covers the output of a photovoltaic plant to be constructed in the region of Lazio, Province of Latina, which will cover 13 per cent of Fastweb’s demand.

The new photovoltaic plant, with a nominal power of 11.25 megawatts (MWp), will produce 19 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity every year exclusively for Fastweb. The solar park will be operational in 2023.

“The supply of renewable energy is one of the crucial elements to achieve the ambitious goals we set ourselves to become Carbon Neutral by 2025 and the agreement with Statkraft helps to make our green strategy even more solid and helps us to be independent from an energy point of view” said Ernesto Bonalumi, Technology Officer of Fastweb.

“Despite the moment of great instability and the energy crisis, we remain firm in our commitment to the environment because we believe it is the right direction to take to guarantee a more sustainable future for all” he added.

“With this PPA, we are pleased to support Fastweb in achieving its sustainability goals, reducing their carbon footprint as part of the virtuous path aimed at fighting climate change” declares Gennaro Mathieu D’Annucci, Head of Origination Italy and France.