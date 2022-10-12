Suzlon secures order of 144.9 MW from The Aditya Birla Group

To supply 69 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. Project to be completed in 2023 at sites in Gujarat and in Madhya Pradesh, with a total installed capacity of 144.9 MW.

Green power from the project will go for captive use for their manufacturing facilities and other needs thereby helping create a sustainable and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. A project of this size can provide electricity to 0.94 lakh households and curb 3.72 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, which has India’s largest wind energy installed base, today announced its new order win for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for the Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian Conglomerate. Suzlon will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (Wind Turbines) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

Speaking on the development, Vinod R Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director, Suzlon Group said, “It is a matter of pride to announce our order with Aditya Birla Group. The confidence of our customers in us as a wind energy expert is very important to us. Suzlon has been built on a very strong foundation of over 27 years of established global track record. We are a mature and professional organization with highly empowered management and operations teams that aim to run and grow the business. I am hopeful that we will continue to enjoy the goodwill of our customers and partners and fulfil their expectations going forward.”

Speaking on the order win, Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, “I am excited about the emerging ‘Commercial and Industrial’ (C&I) consumers segment which could also help drive India’s national Renewable Energy targets. Serving this market segment will allow us to partner with the Indian Industry and Corporates in their energy transition journey while making them globally competitive and reducing their carbon footprint. The power generated from these projects will go into captive use for their manufacturing and other needs thereby helping to create a sustainable and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Adding to the occasion, Ashwani Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, “We are delighted to announce our order with the Aditya Birla Group for their Wind Energy Projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Suzlon’s expertise in the Indian Wind Energy Market over the last 27 years with products that are customized to India’s varied wind regimes, aims to offer convenience and reliability to customers for setting up wind power projects across India, backed by our service offerings.”

Suzlon wind turbines typically ranging over 70%-80% on domestic content and are manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain. We offer wind turbines with bigger rotors and higher hub heights resulting in higher energy yield right from our inception product to the current offerings

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions provider in the world with presence in 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group is comprised of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with over twenty-seven years of established track record, the Group has a cumulative global installation of over 19.4 GW* of wind energy capacity, 5,518* employees with diverse nationalities and established manufacturing facilities. Suzlon has a large in-house Research and Development (R&D) set-up in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. The Group is the custodian of over 13.45 GW of wind energy assets under service in India making it the 3rd largest Operations and Maintenance Company in the Indian power sector (Source: Crisil Report). The Group also has 5.96 GW of installed capacity outside India.