China now has 30 Concentrated Solar Power Projects with Thermal Energy Storage Underway

The development of Concentrated Solar Power is entering into a fast track in 2022 here in China. Within the Multi-Energy RE complexes combining with PV and/or Wind, CSP is playing a role as stabilizer and regulator, easing the power fluctuation and curtailment of PV and Wind, through its thermal energy storage.

By 2024 China is building 30 Concentrated Solar Power Projects as part of gigawatt-scale renewable energy complexes in each province, appropriately reflecting the urgency and scale needed for climate action

CSP is a must in standard configurations in the newly announced around 30 “Wind/PV + CSP” Complexes located in Qinghai, Gansu, Jilin, Xinjiang and Tibet etc. Most of these projects had been started and tenders issued and floated in the market recently. According to the schedule of each complex project, the CSP part should be completed by the end of 2023 or mid 2024 at latest.

[ED: Although this seems like too tight a schedule to build CSP, in the first round, Chinese CSP projects were successfully completed within a two-year timeframe – and as CSPFocus notes above, many of these were already started; see these 13 CSP projects and these 11 CSP projects underway by China’s big state owned companies]

Project Project Installation COD China Energy Investment 1000MW CSP+PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Dec 31 2023 Huanghe Hydro Power 1000MW CSP+PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Dec 31 2023 Three Gorges Energy Qingyu DC 1000MW CSP + PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Dec 31 2023 Three Gorges Energy Golmud 1100MW CSP + PV Project 100MW CSP + 1000MW PV Dec 31 2023 Akesai Huidong New Energy CSP + PV Pilot Project 110MW CSP + 640MW PV Dec 31 2023 Dunhuang 700MW CSP+PV Project 100MW CSP + 600MW PV Dec 31 2023 Yumen Xinao 700MW PV+CSP+Wind Project 100MW CSP + 400MW PV + 200MW Wind Dec 31 2023 Three Gorges Henderson Energy Pulse Guazhou 700MW Project 100MW CSP + 200MW PV + 400MW Wind Dec 31 2023 Tongyu 700MW PV+CSP+Wind Project (Jixi Base Lugu DC Unit 1 ) 100MW CSP + 100MW PV + 200MW Wind Dec 31 2023 Daan 700MW PV+CSP+Wind Project (Jixi Base Lugu DC Unit 2 ) 100MW CSP + 100MW PV + 200MW Wind Dec 31 2023 Huaneng Akesai 700MW PV+CSP Project 100MW CSP + 200MW PV + 400MW Wind Dec 31 2023 Jinta Zhongguang Solar Energy CSP+PV Project 100MW CSP + 600MW PV Dec 31 2023 Zhongkong Delingha 135MW CSP Project 135MW CSP Sept 30 2023 Huadian Tibet 170MW PV+CSP Project 50MW CSP + 120MW PV NA Huaneng Gaotai 700MW PV+CSP Project 100MW CSP + 600MW PV NA Fukang Luneng 1GW Green Energy Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Sept 20 2024 POWERCHINA Ruoqiang 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV July 30 2024 POWERCHINA Tuokexun 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV July 30 2024 SDIC Ruoqiang 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV July 30 2024 Energy China Hami 1.5GW Solar & Storage Project 150MW CSP + 1.35GW PV July 30 2024 Xinhua Hydropower Bozhou 100MW CSP+900MW PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV July 30 2024 Xinhua Hydropower Jinghe 100MW CSP+900MW PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV July 30 2024 Energy China Shanshan 1GW CSP+PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV July 30 2024 SPIC Shanshan 1GW CSP+PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV July 30 2024 SPIC Hami 1GW CSP+PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV June 30 2023 Datang Shichengzi 1GW CSP+PV Demonstration Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Sept 24 2024 CGN Delingha 2GW CSP+PV Projects 200MW CSP + 1800MW PV NA POWERCHINA Gonghe 1GW CSP + PV Project 100MW CSP + 900MW PV Dec 31 2023

