Abengoa wins Concentrated Solar Power project of the year award for Noor 1

At Noor 1 Abengoa has been responsible for providing the technology, design, engineering of the HTF system, as well as the construction of the collectors for three parabolic trough plants (200 MW each) in the world’s largest solar complex: the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR), south of Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

This prize was awarded during the celebration of the «Third Solar+Hydrogen Conference», which took place in Madrid (Spain) on September 28.

Abengoa, the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has won the 2022 the Solar Project of the Year of Renewable Energy Award for the Noor 1 project, which comprises the construction of three solar fields (200 MW each) of parabolic trough collectors in the world’s largest solar complex: the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR), south of Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

On behalf of Abengoa, Jesús Santos, Director of Engineering, accepted the award at the «Third Solar+Hydrogen Conference», which took place in Madrid (Spain) on September 28th. The event was organized by Energy Box, a company dedicated to promoting the role of renewable energies worldwide. About Abengoa, Energy Box has stated that «we are here to celebrate the achievements made thanks to the continuous and extraordinary contributions of all Abengoa’s members».

At Noor 1, currently under commissioning, Abengoa has been responsible for providing the technology, design, engineering of the HTF system, as well as the construction of the collectors for the three parabolic trough plants mentioned above, for Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. These three plants are part of Phase IV of the MBR Solar Park, where a molten salt central receiver technology plant with a thermal storage capacity of 13,5 hours is also being built. This latest salt plant, as well as Phase IV of the MBR Solar Park, are being developed by Noor Energy 1 PSC, a company owned by DEWA (Dubai Water and Electricity Authority), ACWA Power and Silk Road Fund.

Jesús Santos, Engineering Director of Abengoa, receives the award for solar project of the year for Noor 1.

Noor 1, the project that has earned Abengoa this recognition, is a world reference in solar thermal energy. In short, the project developed by Abengoa is composed by 6,360 parabolic trough collectors and has involved the assembly of more than 160,000 tons of structures, even breaking production records, having installed up to 86 collectors per week.