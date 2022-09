Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Tokyu Land Corporation partner to develop offshore wind in Aomori South, Japan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure IV K/S (CI IV), and Tokyu Land Corporation (TLC) are announcing a joint partnership to develop the Aomori South offshore wind project, located in northern Japan.



TLC and CI IV have established a new joint venture company, Aomori South Offshore Wind GK, which is developing the site in anticipation of participating in the upcoming auction.



A joint project team is leading the development of the project, drawing on TLC’s strong track record of revitalizing local communities and extensive renewable energy expertise in Japan, and CIP’s strong capabilities in offshore wind development and the procurement and financing of large-scale renewable energy projects across the globe.



The shareholders and project team are working in close collaboration with local stakeholders and communities, with a focus on ensuring substantial benefits to the local and regional economy.



The Japanese government is targeting 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and between 30 to 45 GW by 2040 as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity and storage and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 18bn for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 120 international institutional investors. CIP will accelerate its role in the global energy transition and aim to have EUR 100bn under management in green energy investments in 2030.

CIP has approximately 300 employees and offices in Copenhagen, London, Hamburg, Utrecht, New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Melbourne. For more information, visit www.cip.dk

Tokyu Land Corporation (TLC), headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading real estate developer and a core company of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings is with 23,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 8.1 billion U.S. dollars (as of March 2022).

In 2016, TLC established a dedicated division to develop, construct, and operate renewable energy assets including solar PV, onshore wind, and biomass. TLC’s renewable energy portfolio has a total generation capacity of 1.3 GW and consists of 82 projects, of which 19 projects are located in Aomori Prefecture. As a part of its project development process, TLC collaborates closely with local stakeholders to promote regional developments, such as community revitalization initiatives.

In addition, TLC develops and operates real estate assets through its Urban Development, Residential, Wellness, and Global Businesses divisions, with operations in Japan, the United States, China, Indonesia, and Palau. For more information, please visit TLC’s website: www.tokyu-land.co.jp/english/