Equinor completes exit process from Russia

On 25 May 2022, Equinor announced its exit from the four joint ventures with Rosneft as well as the signing of an agreement to leave the Kharyaga project.

Equinor can now confirm that the full exit from Kharyaga has also been completed.

As part of the exit from Kharyaga, Equinor has in compliance with applicable sanctions covered decommissioning liabilities accrued and owed by Equinor over the years.

Following the exit from Kharyaga, Equinor has no remaining assets or projects in Russia.