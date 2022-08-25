Enel Colombia and Bavaria sign 15-year green PPA

The renewable energy that Bavaria will use to produce 100% of its beers will be generated in the first stage of the Guayepo I & II solar park (486.7 MWdc), located in Ponedera, Atlantico.

The brewing company Bavaria AB InBev and Enel Colombia signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) through which the former’s electricity needs will be supplied for 15 years with non-conventional renewable energy in seven breweries, two malting plants and a labeling plant located in different cities across the country, starting in February 2024.

The renewable energy that Bavaria will use to produce 100% of its beers will be generated in the first stage of the Guayepo I & II solar park (486.7 MWdc), located in Ponedera, Atlantico. This first phase (Guayepo I) will have an installed capacity of 221 MWdc, of which 50%, or around 250 GWh/year, will be dedicated to supplying the brewery.

“We are working towards the decarbonization of the economy and non-conventional renewable energies are one of the key pillars, contributing to achieve a balanced, more reliable, safe and efficient energy matrix. The agreement reached with Bavaria, through which we will guarantee the supply of energy with renewable sources, will undoubtedly bring great benefits in the interest of mitigating climate change by adopting innovation, technology and sustainability in industrial processes,” said Lucio Rubio Díaz, General Manager of Enel Colombia and Central America.

This agreement represents, among others, the commitment of the industrial and mass consumption sector in Colombia to non-conventional renewable energy sources within the framework of sustainable development. Bavaria, committed to the adoption of environmentally friendly energies and to the global energy transition agenda, has signed a 15-year agreement with Enel for the supply of energy, thus promoting the construction of new non-conventional renewable energy generation sources, as well as contributing to the reduction of CO 2 emissions.

Sergio Rincón, CEO of the brewery, stated: “We at Bavaria are convinced that all of us working together can build a better country and, for this reason, environmental sustainability is a priority in our business. In line with this purpose, I am proud to share with Colombia a new reason to raise a toast: starting in 2024 we will produce 100% of our beers using renewable energy. We will continue accompanying the future celebrations of thousands of Colombians recharged with the best energy.”

Enel Green Power®, within the Enel Group, develops and operates renewable energy plants worldwide and is present in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania. A world leader in clean energy, with a total capacity of more than 54 GW and a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric power, as well as energy storage facilities, Enel Green Power is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable energy plants.

Enel Green Power in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Guatemala is a business line of the company Enel Colombia S.A. ESP. Specifically in Colombia, it has a capacity of 3,589 MW, in addition to 1,100 MW of renewable energy under construction. Its generation assets include 12 hydropower plants and the El Paso solar farm (86.2 MWdc), the first of its kind in the country. Also noteworthy is the Windpeshi wind project (205 MW) and the La Loma (187 MWdc), Fundación (132.2 MWdc) and Guayepo I & II (486.7 MWdc) photovoltaic farms, all under construction.