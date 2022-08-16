Hydrogen: A targeted decarbonization tool but not a panacea

Hydrogen has the potential to help decarbonize many of the sectors and applications that depend on emissions-intensive fossil fuels, including fossil gas. Clean hydrogen[i] projects are therefore increasingly talked about and also piloted in several countries to support their decarbonization goals.

Hydrogen is expected to be an important piece of the clean technology toolkit as it has the potential to help decarbonize the hardest-to-abate uses such as heavy industry (e.g., iron and steel, chemicals), long-haul aviation, and maritime shipping. Globally, the iron and steel sector accounted for approximately 5%, chemicals for 4%, aviation for 2%, and maritime shipping for 2% of net global greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions will need to be cut significantly if the world is to meet its net-zero emissions ambitions by mid-century.

Global Hydrogen Flow 2020 (in million metric tons per year) by process – SIPA 2022

According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Global Hydrogen Review, in 2020 hydrogen demand stood at around 90 million tonnes (Mt) (see image below) this includes about 18.6 Mt as a by-product in refineries. Hydrogen was produced mainly from fossil fuels, resulting in about 900Mt of CO 2 emissions, almost as large as Japan’s carbon emissions in 2020. Green hydrogen (produced via electrolysis of water using 100% renewable electricity) accounted for a mere 0.1% of global hydrogen production.

Recently, there has been significant interest from industry, policymakers, and energy-transition analysts to explore the potential role of clean hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels, as it could reduce emissions from energy-intensive sectors. Some of the largest energy-consuming countries have waded with vigor into the hydrogen production and end-use dialogue. With so much interest in this emerging technology, countries planning to ramp up hydrogen deployment must ensure investments are efficient, well-regulated, and meaningfully advance climate goals.

Hydrogen production and use must be well regulated

Hydrogen is currently seeing significant political and business interest, with the number of policies and projects expanding rapidly. According to the IEA, in late 2021 the announced hydrogen electrolyser -project pipeline reached over 260 GW globally. However, as enabling measures required for hydrogen projects are evolving, few projects have reached a final investment decision (FID).

As clean hydrogen production and use ramp up, it will be vital for policymakers and the private sector to ensure that all hydrogen deployment supports stated climate goals cost-effectively, protects communities’ health and that all known risks are effectively addressed. For example, hydrogen infrastructure, just like fossil gas infrastructure, can be prone to leakage. This infrastructure could include compressors, liquefiers, storage tanks, geologic storage facilities, pipelines, trucks, trains, ships, and fueling stations. It’s therefore vital that, as hydrogen is increasingly used in new applications, rigorous national and global safety standards are implemented to minimize the occurrence of accidents and emissions leakage.

Recent scientific research shows that hydrogen could have a higher warming impact than previously estimated. The Environmental Defense Fund estimates that hydrogen emissions could have up to 60 times more warming impact than an equal amount of CO 2 over a 10-year period. It is therefore critical that policymakers and regulators address potential hydrogen leakage with urgency and develop and adopt solutions and practices that rigorously measure and minimize any leaks across its value chain. An early area to tackle is the up-and-coming conversation on hydrogen blending in existing fossil gas infrastructure, which is prone to significant leakage.

Hydrogen blending in existing fossil gas infrastructure is a risky and inefficient venture

Currently, fossil gas utilities are promoting hydrogen as a technology that will support their existing business models while meeting regulatory and policy goals to cut emissions. However, the proposals for injecting and blending hydrogen into existing gas pipelines are not without risks.

For starters, blending hydrogen in gas pipelines raises safety concerns. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) recently released a study on hydrogen blending as part of its plans to consider renewable hydrogen as a component in California’s decarbonization strategy. The CPUC study concludes that blending hydrogen at shares over as little as 5% in existing fossil gas pipelines begins posing safety risks, including increased chances of leaks and degrading of steel pipelines.

An analysis published by the Fraunhofer Institute in early 2022 suggests similar warning signs around the prospect of blending hydrogen into fossil gas distribution systems across Europe. They find that hydrogen blending is an inefficient use of limited European green hydrogen resources. In fact, hydrogen delivers three times less energy relative to fossil gas. This means that a higher hydrogen-fossil gas mix is needed to deliver the same amount of energy to the end consumer, which significantly dilutes the emissions reductions of using hydrogen. The study suggests that a far more cost-effective strategy to achieve emissions reductions is instead to directly use green hydrogen in sectors that cannot be easily electrified, for example, steel and chemical feedstocks.

Globally, countries are moving ahead with announcing national policies and support mechanisms for the burgeoning hydrogen sector. We highlight some important examples in the table below.

Hydrogen production and use must not further entrench global fossil fuel use. Hydrogen’s decarbonization pathway from the current minuscule 0.1% of green hydrogen share to a 100% non-fossil-based hydrogen value chain needs a long-term strategy and policy guidance. Governments and industries must begin this shift now.

Overall green hydrogen can play a key role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, including fertilizer, maritime shipping, and steel. An evidence-based deployment of green hydrogen could deliver real climate benefits and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. However, it will be vital for policymakers and the private sector to:

Target hydrogen deployment in applications that may not have other viable solutions—notably, hard-to-electrify applications; and Adopt the strictest standards and principles relating to hydrogen deployment and investments in infrastructure to avoid hydrogen becoming a significant climate and public health risk.

[i] Clean hydrogen: The 2021 U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Act defines ‘clean hydrogen’ as hydrogen produced with a carbon intensity equal to or less than 2 kilograms of CO 2 -equivalent produced at the site of production per kilogram of hydrogen produced (kg-CO2/kg-H2). It is often used as a catch-all term that ropes in a range of technologies that could enable emissions reductions.

International Energy Advocate, International Program

LNG Policy Analyst, International Program