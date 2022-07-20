Taiwan’s most famous building, Taipei 101, to participate in Enel X’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP)

One ofthe world’s 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings[1], Taipei 101, has signed a deal with Enel X,a leading virtual power plant (VPP) and demand response service provider, to support Taiwan’s energy transition. Enel X will integrate Taipei 101’s energy load into its VPP to offer critical electricity grid services to Taiwan Power Company’s (TPC) Energy Trading Platform, to balance electricity supply with demand, and facilitate the uptake of renewable generation.

Taiwan’s Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050[2] report outlines three strategies to implement the energy transition: building a zero-carbon energy system, improving energy system resilience, and creating green growth. Enel X will allow Taipei 101 to improve the building’s sustainability and carbon reduction initiatives, while supporting the rapid uptake of renewable power in Taiwan, thereby supporting these strategies. Whenever there is an electricity supply-demand imbalance, Enel X’s VPP will intelligently adjust Taipei 101’s energy use to offer the capacity to balance the electricity grid. Aggregating commercial and industrial flexible energy loads throughout Taiwan is a quicker, cheaper and greener way to support the grid than activating traditional coal or gas peaking plants, or building new resources.

“Sustainability is built into our design; Taipei 101 is the global pioneer of implementing environmental sustainability for high-rise buildings. In 2016, we became the world’s first LEED v4 Platinum skyscraper, achieving the highest certification score in history. Joining Enel X’s VPP and participating in demand response is a natural extension of our sustainability efforts,” says Michael Liu, Vice President & Chief Operation Officer of Taipei 101. “With Enel X, we can support Taiwan’s energy transition and contribute to local net-zero emissions targets by using existing assets to participate in the energy trading platform. This is a positive step forward for our business, and the more corporates that join a VPP, the bigger and better the impact will be on the grid and accelerating Taiwan’s energy transition.”

“It’s an honor to work with Taipei 101, a local landmark and architectural brilliance to the rest of the world,” says Jeff Renaud, Head of Enel X Asia and Oceania. “We are thrilled to see some of Taiwan’s biggest players are joining the clean energy revolution, which is being driven by strong net-zero targets and Major Energy Consumer (MEC) obligations. By enrolling in supporting the grid via our VPP, Taipei 101 is making secondary use of existing assets, in line with the principles of a circular economy and reuse. This sets an example for corporates looking to achieve sustainability goals while earning a new revenue stream. VPP participation is increasingly appealing to businesses looking to manage or offset rising costs of electricity and operation, with little to no interruption to the business.”

Taiwan’s peak electricity load reached a historical high in June of almost 40 million kW, and there is a forecasted increase in electricity consumption throughout summer. Businesses can help by innovating how they use energy to support the grid, which in turn allows them to meet sustainability objectives, increase operational resilience, and earn a new revenue stream. Participating businesses are paid to reduce their energy demand during times of grid stress. Enel X is one of the world’s largest global VPP operators, with 6.6 GW of flexible load under management, and has been operating in Taiwan since 2016.

Enel X Global Retail is the Enel Group’s global business line that offers services to accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. World leader in the sector of advanced energy solutions, Enel X Global Retail manages services such as demand response for approximately 6.6 GW of total capacity globally and 59 MW of behind-the-meter storage capacity installed worldwide. Through its advanced solutions, including energy management and financial services, Enel X Global Retail provides each partner with an intuitive and personalized ecosystem of technological platforms and consulting services, focused on the principles of sustainability and the circular economy in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to transform the goals of decarbonization, electrification and digitalization into sustainable actions for all, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together.

[1] CTBUH, The 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings of the Last 50 Years, October 28, 2019.

[2] National Development Council, ‘Taiwan’s Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050’, March 30, 2022.