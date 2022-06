EGP is featured at major photovoltaic conference in Philadephia

EGP was featured at the world’s largest photovoltaic energy conference, held in Philadelphia. The technologies honed at the 3SUN solar panel factory in Catania took center stage.

On Friday, June 10, the curtain came down on the world’s leading international photovoltaic energy conference, held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA). Organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the 49th edition of the IEEE Photovoltaic Specialists Conference (PVSC 49) saw a large contingent from Enel Green Power play a key role.

We were involved as authors or co-authors in two live presentations and four poster sessions in different areas of photovoltaic technology, in which we’ve developed cutting-edge expertise thanks in great part to our 3SUN photovoltaic factory in Catania. Launched in 2010, the TANGO project was awarded EU funding in 2022 to help it become the largest in Europe.

In recent years, using standard thin film silicon module technology as our starting point, we first pioneered the development of bifacial modules which can use both direct light and light reflected up from the ground onto the back of the panels. We then moved on to Heterojunction Technology (HJT) modules, which are even more efficient: with them, we set a new efficiency world record of 24.63%. We’re currently working on Tandem cells, which are made up of a silicon HJT cell which, as the name suggests, is combined with another material, perovskite. This technique boosts efficiency still further, pushing it beyond the maximum theoretical threshold for a single cell.

In Philadelphia, we had the opportunity to discuss subjects like the performance of bifacial HJT modules, efficiency improving technologies, the effects of the solar spectrum on mini-modules, and models for estimating bifacial panel temperature.

In particular, the spoken presentations covered two cutting-edge research topics: the evolution of materials science in Tandem cell development and alternative assembly methods for HJT cells capable of boosting the modules’ performance even in monofacial mode.

Our substantial presence at the IEEE conference was an international acknowledgement of the incredibly high technological standard our photovoltaic energy work has achieved, as well as a recognition of our Open Innovation model, which drives constant innovation through external collaboration. And, naturally, it’s an acknowledgement of our focus on translating all of this into concrete industrial results in the short, medium and long term, to ensure that ever-increasing quantities of clean energy can be generated and to combat greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector.