Ocean Winds Submits Bid for Hollandse Kust West tender

Ocean Winds, an international offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE (50:50), has submitted a bid to the Dutch Government for the Hollandse Kust West (HKW) Wind Farm Zone Site VI and as such the right to develop around 790 MW of offshore wind capacity.

Located at a 53 km distance from the coast, the site for a future bottom-fixed offshore wind farm covers an area of approximately 88 km2 and is expected to generate more than 3.4 TWh of clean energy.

Commenting, Grzegorz Gorski, Chief Operating Officer of Ocean Winds said:

“Ocean Winds wants to support and take part in the Netherlands’ ambition of accelerating offshore wind build-out towards 2030. With a tender focused on ecological criteria, we envision the HKW Site VI project to be a game changer, setting the new standard for integrating ecology into the design of future wind farms. Ocean Winds has drawn up an unprecedented ecological program consisting of numerous investments and innovations covering the design, construction and operational phases. By adopting a nature-inclusive approach to the development of the wind farm, our proposal will provide a positive contribution to the ecology in the North Sea with the maximum output on ecological knowledge. It will provide for an extensive monitoring program, collecting critical information in smart ways, addressing current knowledge gaps and ensuring knowledge and best practices are shared among the various stakeholders. The HKW Site VI project will support an accelerated learning process that will deliver the best ecological result for the North Sea.”

Ocean Winds participated in the Site VI tender through its bidding company GreenBreeze.

With a total portfolio of 11.2 GW of gross capacity, Ocean Winds is already present in 7 countries with 12 offshore wind projects – including the already operating Moray East (UK, 950 MW), Seamade (Belgium, 487 MW) and WindFloat Atlantic (Portugal, 25 MW).

Oceans Wind (OW) is an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. Based on our belief that offshore wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, we develop, finance, build and operate offshore wind farm projects all around the world.

When EDP and ENGIE combined their offshore wind assets and project pipeline to create OW in 2019, the company had a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 4.0 GW under development; OW has been adding rapidly to that portfolio and is now on a trajectory to reach the 2025 target of 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation, or construction, and 5 to 10 GW under advanced development. In 2022, OW’s offshore wind gross capacity already operating, contracted or with grid connection rights granted reaches 11.2 GW.

OW, headquartered in Madrid, is currently present in 8 countries, primarily targets markets in Europe, the United States and selected parts of Asia, from where most of the growth is expected to come.