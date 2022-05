Vestas will supply 94 wind turbines to Pan American Energy’s wind farm in Bahia.

Pan American Energias Renováveis ??closed a contract with Vestas for the supply and installation of 94 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the Novo Horizonte wind farm, located in the state of Bahia. According to the president of Vestas in Latin America, Eduardo Ricotta, Vestas is pleased to further expand its alliance with Pan American Energy and support its expansion in Latin America with this wind energy project that begins its operation to produce clean energy in the country.

The delivery of the wind turbines is scheduled for 2024

According to Pan American Energy’s Vice President of International Development, Enrique Lusso, the agreement demonstrates Pan American Energy’s commitment to the country and its communities. The company will continue to invest and strive to become a strategic player in the energy sector in Brazil, as well as in other Latin American countries.

Once the wind turbines for the Bahia wind farm are completed, Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 service contract. This agreement aims to optimize energy production and, at the same time, generate long-term commercial security.

The Novo Horizonte wind farm, which is located in Bahia, has an installed capacity of 30.06 MW. The project is part of the Statkraft Bahia wind power complex and includes the Macaúbas and Seabra wind farms, totaling approximately 95.19 MW.

Other Vestas contracts in the Brazilian market

In addition to the recent contract with Pan American, Vestas signed earlier this year an agreement with 2W Energia for the supply of 25 wind turbines and also a 15-year service agreement for the 113 MW Kairos project, located in the municipality of Icapuí, Ceara.

The objective of carrying out the installation of wind turbines is that energy production is further optimized throughout the life of the project. After closing this operation, the company surpassed its own milestone of 6 GW of order intake in Brazil for V150 model wind turbines, with power modes of 4.2 MW and 4.5 MW.

According to Ricotta, the company is very happy to have 2W Energia as a customer and that the reliability and competitiveness of Vestas’ 4 MW platform, combined with the long-term service agreement, make 2W one of the largest sales of Energy.

Vestas is a Danish wind company dedicated to the manufacture, development, maintenance and sale of wind turbines, which was founded in 1945 and initially operated in the field of domestic applications, having progressed to the manufacture of agricultural equipment 5 years later, intercoolers in 1956 and cranes in 1968.

Finally, it was only in 1979 that the company began to produce wind turbines. Today, Vestas is the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, and supplies equipment on six continents. In addition, the company has a portfolio of wind turbines with powers of 850 kW and 7 MW of various SCADA systems for remote control. Their generators work with an asynchronous generator, where the rotor speed is less than the generator speed, requiring the use of a gearbox.