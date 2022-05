Abengoa consolidates its photovoltaic business with a portfolio of 1.3 GW

The projects under construction exceed 800 MW and include seven photovoltaic plants in Spain (five plants in Cáceres, one more in Palencia and another in Salamanca) that will prevent the emission of 670,000 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere per year.

Abengoa, an international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has consolidated its photovoltaic solar energy business area with the award of seven new projects in different parts of Spain, with a total capacity of more than 800 MW. The portfolio of photovoltaic projects executed by Abengoa is completed with another 500 MW of finalized projects, distributed around the world. Thus, Abengoa has more than 30 years of experience in the photovoltaic sector developing international reference projects, with a total capacity of 1.3 GW.

Currently, Abengoa, in consortium with FCC Industrial, is carrying out the construction of seven photovoltaic plants in Spain, five in Cáceres, one more in Palencia and another one in Salamanca. The scope of Abengoa and FCC Industrial’s work includes both the construction and commissioning of these plants which, thanks to their fixed-structure solar panels, will capture the sun’s energy and transport it to a photovoltaic substation that will feed the energy into the grid in an efficient and sustainable manner. In sum, these seven plants will avoid the emission of some 670,000 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere per year, thus presenting a real and non-polluting alternative to fossil fuels, among other advantages.

The portfolio of photovoltaic projects completed by Abengoa extends around the world. From the United States, specifically in California, where it has built the Mount Signal Solar plant, with 206 MW of installed capacity; to Chile, where it has developed a 100 MW photovoltaic plant with more than 300,000 photovoltaic modules, including a lithium-ion storage system with a capacity of 12 MW/4 MWh for the Cerro Dominador solar complex, the largest in Latin America; passing through countries such as India, France and Spain. These photovoltaic plants built by Abengoa are already successfully operating at full capacity and contributing to reduce the environmental impact. On the other hand, the numerous references cited above demonstrate the competitiveness of the solutions proposed to our different clients and the efficiency in their execution, which is shown in the confidence shown by them.

Our knowledge of the various solar technologies and their latest innovations also enables us to offer the efficiency and sustainability required.