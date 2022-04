Nordex commits to science-based emission reductions along the 1.5 °C target

After the Nordex Group has already created the basis for the development of a climate strategy with the annual analysis of the corporate carbon footprint (approx. 3,400 kt CO 2 e in 2020), the official declaration of commitment to the setting of science-based targets (SBTs), signed by José Luis Blanco (Chief Executive Officer), has now been achieved as a second milestone. With this declaration, the Nordex Group commits to short- and long-term emission reductions – aligned to specific, science-based targets. As part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – a global network that helps companies set ambitious emission reduction targets based on the latest climate science – we are pursuing the so-called “Near-Term Targets” and the “Net-Zero Standard”, which recommends reducing emissions to 50% by 2030 and to zero by 2050. In this context, the SBTi Net-Zero Standard is the basis for a common, science-based understanding with regard to rapid and deep emission reductions along the corporate value chain – including all direct emissions (scope 1), as well as indirect emissions, generated by the company’s purchased electricity and heat (scope 2) and by the upstream and downstream value chain (scope 3).

In 2022, the Nordex Group will develop emission reduction targets for all scopes 1 to 3, define a corresponding timeline for achieving the targets and start identifying and developing a climate action plan for reducing emissions.