GE completes the first offshore wind turbine in France

GE has completed the installation of the first offshore wind turbine in France, at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm. A further 79 Haliade 150-6MW wind turbines will be installed and commissioned by the end of 2022.

This project, led by EDF Renewables and its partners Enbrige and CPP, is the first commercial offshore wind farm in France.

“We are proud to celebrate this important moment for the French offshore wind sector in France together with EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP,” said Jan Kjaersgaard, President and CEO of GE’s Offshore Wind Business. “Although the first offshore wind turbine in France is already installed, it is actually the entire offshore wind industrial network in France that we must recognize and praise. Our teams, together with all partners involved, now remain focused on the safe installation of the next 79 wind turbines.”

Once operational, the farm will provide the equivalent of 20% of the electricity needs of the Loire-Atlantique region of France.

The nacelles for the 80 Haliade 150-6MW wind turbines were assembled at GE’s Saint-Nazaire manufacturing facility and the 73-meter blades were manufactured by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy company.