Vestas will manufacture 15 MW wind turbines for offshore wind

Vestas will expand its Lindø factory in Denmark to carry out series production of nacelles for the 15 MW offshore wind turbine.

Vesyas will modify and expand the site at the Port of Odense to start work in 2024.

Lindø is currently producing the V236 prototype nacelle ahead of wind turbine installation in the second half of this year at the Østerild National test center for large wind turbines in West Jutland, Denmark.

“By introducing the first series production V236-15.0 MW in Lindø, we will build on the experience and expertise we have developed over the last ten years at our Lindø factory,” said Vestas COO Tommy Rahbek Nielsen.

Currently, the factory produces nacelles for V164-10MW and V174-9.5MW wind turbines and has delivered more than 700 nacelles to the market.

“The prospects for offshore wind power in Northern Europe are very positive, but for the wind industry to be able to invest on a large scale and offer the high-quality solutions needed close to growing markets, we now need to create a sustainable market in where the value of technology and manufacturing is recognized,” added Nielsen.

Since 2012, Vestas has been manufacturing wind turbine nacelles and developing and testing prototype components at its factory in Lindø, where more than 400 full-time employees work.

Development work on the V236-15.0 MW prototype is progressing at Vestas’ R&D and production sites in Denmark, the company added.

The blade molds have been developed at the Vestas blade factory in Lem and the first 115.5m blades are being manufactured at the Vestas offshore blade factory in Nakskov before moving on to testing and verification.