Vestas, leading global wind turbine manufacturer in 2021

Vestas is set to be the world’s leading wind turbine manufacturer in 2021, says GlobalData.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has become the leading manufacturer of wind turbines with an impressive 16.6 gigawatts (GW) of installations, or a 19% share, of global installations in 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading company in analytics and data.

Vestas has a high level of projects coming online in the Americas and Europe, and its ongoing installation activity in Asia-Pacific has seen it cross the 16.6 GW mark.

Amit Sharma, Practice Head of Power at GlobalData, says: “Vestas is a leading wind turbine manufacturer with a strong product portfolio. Vestas is diversifying its geographic footprint in offshore wind with new installations around the world, as well as growing in Europe and new markets in onshore wind energy”.

GE Renewable Energy ranks second with more than 11.7 GW of installations, representing about 13.4% of the annual installations share globally, due to the tremendous development in its home market, the United States.

Sharma continues: “Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE), remained in third place, with more than 10.99 GW of wind turbine installations with its 12.6% stake, in 2021. The merger of Gamesa and Siemens created a strong position in the wind energy industry The competitive advantage of greater size and scale, coupled with strong geographic diversification, provided the necessary impetus for SGRE to maintain its position in the rankings.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd came fourth in the ranking, with around 7.7 GW of installations, accounting for 8.8% share.

Nordex SE ranks fifth. It installed 8.2 GW in 2021, doubling its 2020 figure of 4.72 GW, resulting in a 9.4% share of global wind turbine installations.

Sharma adds: “The top five turbine manufacturers together accounted for nearly 65% ??of total installed capacity in 2021. Steady growth will come from mature markets.