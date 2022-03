RWE and ADNOC sign MoU on collaboration in low carbon and green hydrogen

RWE and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding collaboration in low carbon and green hydrogen. Both companies agreed to explore the potential for importing low carbon and green hydrogen as well as hydrogen derivatives, such as ammonia, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Germany. Furthermore, RWE and ADNOC agreed to assess the potential for the joint development of green hydrogen and hydrogen derivative production projects in relevant international markets.

Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: “I am delighted to announce our MoU with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to jointly explore the potential for low carbon and green hydrogen. Diversifying the import of fuel supplies to Germany while forging ahead with the energy transition is more important than ever. In addition to setting-up a production for green hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives in Germany, it is important to develop a supply chain for importing low carbon and green energy to Germany, to meet the huge demand for energy sources that can support the decarbonisation of industry.”