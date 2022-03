Colombia launches offshore wind energy plan, announces first wind farm

Colombia could build its first offshore wind farm off the coast of the port of Barranquilla, following a deal signed this week in Houston.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners agreed with the city’s government to study a 350MW offshore wind farm which would require an investment of almost $1 billion.

Once approved by the corresponding environmental authorities, the two parties would then sign a new deal to implement the project.

“This project is going to produce jobs and an energy source which will be very important for the country,” said the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo.

Pumarejo added that the partners would begin a feasibility study on the project in the coming months and that a final investment decision could be made between 2025 and 2027.

The deal follows the launch of the Colombian government’s roadmap for developing offshore wind energy.