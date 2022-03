Vestas halts four wind power projects in Russia

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas will stop its four wind farm projects under development in Russia as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vestas has been developing since September the four projects – Novoalekseevskaya, Grazhdanskaya, Ivanovskaya and Pokrovskaya – with a total capacity of 253 megawatts commissioned by a consortium between Finland’s Fortum and Russia’s Gazprombank.