EDP wins 400 MW of offshore wind power in the US

Ocean Winds, owned by EDP Renováveis and Engie, has closed a 20-year power purchase agreement for 400 MW in the United States to provide clean offshore wind energy to Massachusetts.

EDP ??Renováveis ??points out that these 400 MW of the Power Purchase Agreement (CAE), through Mayflower Wind Energy LLC, are added to the 804 MW already insured and announced in October 2019.

In total, Mayflower, a joint venture currently 50/50 owned by Ocean Winds (OW) and Shell New Energies US LL, now has 1,204 MW of secured capacity.

EDP ??”increases its visibility in the growth of offshore wind power with 0.5 GW of capacity in operation and 3.5 GW of guaranteed capacity to be installed” and, consequently, expands and diversifies “the options long-term profitable growth of EDP while maintaining a balanced risk profile”.

In July 2020, EDP Renováveis ??and France’s Engie announced the launch of a new company, Ocean Winds, controlled equally by the two groups (50%/50%).

“The new company, based in Madrid, will be the exclusive instrument to invest in offshore wind energy opportunities around the world and is the first brand to be created using the sound of wind on the high seas,” read a published statement. next.

This ‘joint-venture’, in the fixed and floating wind energy sector, “will be the exclusive investment instrument to capture the opportunities of ‘offshore’ wind energy worldwide and will become one of the five main operators in the world, by combining the industrial and development capacity of EDP Renováveis ????and Engie”, assured the two groups, in the statement.

The company is targeting “markets in Europe, the United States and some regions of Asia, where most of the growth should come from,” the two shareholders said.