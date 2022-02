RWE secured 6647MW of capacity agreements

The T-4 Capacity Market auction has completed for delivery 2025/26. The EMR Delivery Body (National Grid ESO) has announced that the capacity auction has cleared at £30.59/kW/yr and 42,364MW of capacity has been secured for the UK.

A provisional list of the UK assets that have successfully secured an Agreement can be viewed here. This information is still subject to Secretary of State approval.

RWE Generation UK has secured Agreements for all of the sites that were entered into the auction 6647MW (derated capacity). This means RWE has 6647MW of capacity agreements for the 2025/26 delivery year.

The UK Capacity Market remains an important part of the UK energy market design and has provided stability for our generation business in the short term. RWE continuously look for opportunities to develop and make efficiencies and cost savings across our business.

RWE recognises the difficulty facing families and businesses with rising energy prices. As one of the largest generators in the UK we are committed to investing and expanding its green generation capacity, with some £15 billion earmarked for the UK by 2040. This energy transition will support the UK on its journey to net zero and help to support lower energy prices in the longer term.