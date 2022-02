A Green Recovery powered by wind can create over 2.2 million jobs in five countries

BRAZIL Brazilcould create an extra 575,000 jobs over wind farm lifetimes if it opted for a green recovery over a business as usual approach. The country could add billions of gross value to the economy and power millions more homes with clean energy using this approach – all while seeing a more than 40% reduction in carbon emissions over that time. INDIA India could save an extra 229 million metric tons of CO2e over the lifetime of a wind farm – around 25 years – while also creating more than a million green jobs. MEXICO Mexico could more than double its projected carbon emissions equivalent saved by replacing fossil fuel generation if it pursued a green recovery approach for wind energy. This could be transformative, generating nearly one-quarter of a million new jobs and adding $3.5 billion in gross value to the economy, over the wind farms’ lifetime. THE PHILIPPINES The Philippines could see more than $1.1 billion of gross value added to the economy, with more than 1,650 MW of wind installations completed under a more ambitious approach. Those installations would support a 70% increase in jobs as well as saving more than 65 million metric tons of carbon emissions equivalent. SOUTH AFRICA In South Africathe coal to clean journey – kickstarted with an $8.5bn financing package agreed at COP26 – could deliver an extra 250,000 jobs and more than $10 billion gross value added to the economy over 25 years if an ambitious green recovery is pursued. This would also deliver enormous decreases in carbon emissions equivalent, as well as save more than 50 million litres of water annually from 2026.

