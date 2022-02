American Clean Power statement on solar tariff anti-circumvention case

American Clean Power Association (ACP) CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement in response to an anti-circumvention case being filed by Auxin Solar with the U.S. Department of Commerce on February 8:

“Groundhog Day usually occurs once a year, but yesterday, a solar manufacturer filed another meritless anti-circumvention petition seeking a competitive advantage that hurts American jobs and endangers solar projects right here in America. Earlier this year, similar anti-circumvention cases were reviewed and denied by the U.S. Department of Commerce. There is a decade-long precedent regarding the origin of solar cells and modules which the petitioner is again desperately and repeatedly attempting to unfairly upend. These filings are a costly distraction from the need to quickly deploy renewable energy at scale. This frivolous action could drive up consumers’ energy bills and risks slowing down economic growth and opportunities to create good-paying jobs across the country. ACP strongly encourages the petitioning company to be part of the solution to meet our country’s climate and emission reduction targets rather than acting as an impediment to our clean energy future.”