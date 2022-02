GE Renewable Energy opens new Renewable Hybrids factory in India

GE Renewable Energy announced today the opening of a new Renewable Hybrids factory in Vallam, near Chennai, India, where 250 people are employed today.

“As the industry and customers’ demand dispatchable renewable energy to navigate the energy transition, the need for hybrid systems is increasing exponentially. This world class facility that has been set up following the Lean principles of reducing waste and improving productivity is well suited to help respond to customers’ demand and strengthen GE’s place in the hybrids space” says Prakash Chandra, Renewable Hybrids CEO, GE Renewable Energy

The site will manufacture the FLEXINVERTER and FLEXRESERVOIR products, and help integrate them with the FLEXIQ offering, from GE’s newly-launched FLEX portfolio, designed to solve customer needs through multiple applications to enable dispatchable, green MWhs.

The FLEXIQ* is a digital platform that provides design, operation and fleet management solutions to enable grid compliance and maximize lifetime customer value. The FLEXRESERVOIR* is a system-integrated battery energy storage and power electronics solution for multiple configurations and market applications. The FLEXINVERTER is a containerized solution that delivers a reliable, cost-effective, plug & play, factory integrated power conversion platform for utility scale solar and storage applications.

The site is centrally located and connected to national highways, airports, and seaports. The factory will be able to fully produce and integrate systems at the site, which reduces the time taken at site and helps create more value for customers.

As our customers navigate the energy transition, they require flexible, reliable and intelligent solutions that can solve for complex challenges, and GE Renewable Energy is committed to do just that. The products from this facility will make renewable energy more dispatchable, ensure grid resiliency, efficiency, reliability, and make renewable energy function more affordable. It represents our identity, as we pursue our company strategy to more sustainable, circular design activities.

