Siemens Gamesa and Iberdrola sign contracts to maintain nearly 2 GW at 69 wind farms in Spain and Portugal

This involves the maintenance of 1,963 wind turbines of between 660 kW and 3.465 MW unit power for a period of between three and five years.

Siemens Gamesa and Iberdrola have signed maintenance service contracts for a total of 1,928 MW across 69 of the energy group’s wind farms in Spain and Portugal for a period of between three and five years. These include 1,963 wind turbines from the G4X (660 kW unit power), G5X (850 kW), G8/9X (2.0 MW), Siemens Gamesa 2.X (SG 2.1-114 and SG 2.6-114) and Siemens Gamesa 3.X (SG 3.4-132) platforms.

With these new contracts, Siemens Gamesa consolidates its position as Iberdrola’s main provider of operation and maintenance services in the region. These are new contracts and renewals.

The maintenance of the wind farms included in these contracts requires the work of around 160 employees. The wind farm technicians are usually located in the rural areas where the wind farms are located, so wind farm maintenance supports local activity and employment.

The maintenance work applied to these types of turbines, the oldest in Iberdrola’s fleet, allows them to significantly maximise their level of efficiency, as well as extending their useful life in the medium and long term.

Siemens Gamesa, in addition to offering operation and maintenance services, is working on programmes to maximise energy production, improve availability and optimise operation and maintenance (O&M) costs throughout the turbine’s useful life. In this regard, the agreement reached between Siemens Gamesa and Iberdrola also contemplates design modifications and improvements to the fleet during the term of the maintenance contracts, with the aim of modernising the fleet and safely improving wind turbine output.

“It is a great satisfaction to have reached such an important agreement with Iberdrola, not only because of the size of the operation, but also because it allows us to strengthen our relationship with one of our main customers. With these agreements, we can also go beyond the usual maintenance tasks and offer solutions that the market will increasingly demand, such as upgrading existing turbines to increase energy production while lowering the cost of operation and maintenance,” said John Paul Larrañeta, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Services for Southern Europe and Africa.

Following this transaction, Siemens Gamesa will now manage the maintenance of 14 MW for more than 340 customers in 12 countries in Southern Europe and Africa.