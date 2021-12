Swift Current Energy secures 196 MW of wind power from Nordex

Swift Current Energy (“Swift Current”), a leading North American clean energy platform, has signed an agreement with the Nordex Group to purchase 41 N149 / 4.X wind turbines for Swift Current’s Castle Gap wind project downtown. from Texas. Both parties have also signed a service contract that covers five years of operation and maintenance.

Nordex Delta4000 turbines will be used in Swift Current’s 196 megawatt (MW) Castle Gap wind project in Mills and Lampasas counties, Texas, US The Castle Gap Project is expected to begin operations in late 2022. Castle Gap is Swift Current’s second large-scale wind development in Texas; the company successfully developed and commercialized the 550 MW High Lonesome Wind project in Crockett and Upton counties in 2019. Swift Current has commercialized more than 1.1 GW of projects since 2016 and has a growing portfolio of more than 6 GW of wind, solar and energy storage projects in North America.

Eric Lammers, CEO of Swift Current, noted: “Texas is the number one renewable energy generator in the United States, producing a quarter of the national total and more than 21 percent of all electricity generation in the state. We are pleased to partner with the Nordex Group to secure turbine supplies for our Castle Gap wind project and make a significant contribution to the clean energy landscape in Texas. ”

The Nordex Group will supply the turbines in steel tube towers with a hub height of 108 meters. The delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled for the summer of 2022 and the commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for the end of the same year.

“We are excited to support Swift Current Energy on its journey to decarbonize the US power sector using our wind turbine technology on the Castle Gap project. The N149 / 4.X turbines with their flexible power modes will be operated at the 4.8 MW rating to ensure maximum clean power generation on site, ”said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

About Swift Current Energy

Swift Current Energy acquires, develops, constructs, owns and operates highly competitive utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage projects in the United States. With the endorsement of Buckeye Partners, L.P. and Nala Renewables, Swift Current has commercialized 1.1 GW of renewable energy projects and has a growing project portfolio of more than 6 GW in North America. Swift Current Energy is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Illinois, Maine, Montana, and Texas, USA.

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.